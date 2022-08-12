News

No casualty as House of Reps’ office catches fire

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

No casualty was recorded last night as a fire incident gutted Room 227 in the new wing of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly. A statement issued last night by the director of information, National Assembly, Mr. Agada Rawlings Emmanuel, confirmed the incident.

He said: “There was a fire incident this evening in one of the Jenitors, located on the 2nd floor, Room 227 in the newwing, of the House of Representatives, suspected to have resulted from an electrical fault which was noticed by one of the Staff to the Clerk, House of Representatives, who promptly alerted the Federal Fire Service Unit stationed in the National Assembly Complex. “Accordingly, the fire have be put out with assistance of staff on duty who immiediately broke into the affected office and effectively deployed Stationed fire extinguishers on the floor before the arrival of the fire service officer. “Consequently, the combined prompt efforts, curtained the fire to the affected office only and power supply to the wing put off to enable a full assessment and investigations into the incident.

 

Our Reporters

