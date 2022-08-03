News

No cause for alarm, IGP assures FCT residents

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has assured of improved security across the country. Specifically, the police chief assured residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of readiness of the Force to provide maximum security cover over the territory and its environs. Theassurancecameinthe wake of worsening insecurity in the FCT and other parts of the country, occasioned by terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other disruptive activities.

Recall that the IGP had, last week, ordered massive deployment of additional police operatives and operational assets within the FCT and its environs, “to solidify the security and protection of lives and property of its residents, critical national assets and vulnerable facilities as well as road users plying routes in and around the FCT.” According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police boss made the charge during the Force Management Team’s meeting at his office on Monday, while receiving general security updates on the nation.

“He had equally charged the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Bala Zama Senchi, to supervise and manage the deployment to ensure maximum security in the FCT as well as surrounding states with a high risk of attacks resonating from the threats being speculated in the news, as the Force does not and will never handle any information with kid gloves,” the FPRO said.

 

Our Reporters

