No CCTV Camera removed before Lekki attack, Sanwo-Olu –insists

Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has again insisted that he didn’t know anything about the shootings at the Lekki Toll Plaza on Tuesday evening, saying he wouldn’t have ordered military personnel to use live ammunition to disperse #EndSARS protesters who had camped at the tollgate to demand end to police brutality.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that the state government did not order the military shooting, which left about 11 of the youths severely injured.

The governor while also reiterating his earlier assertion that no protester died in the incident, stressed that he and some of his officials had gone round private and public health facilities across the state without being able to identify bodies of those allegedly killed in the incident except one that died from blunt force trauma and another corpse recovered by the police on the Victoria Island area with bullet wounds.

The governor, who appeared on The Morning Show programme aired live on Arise News, said the state was already investigating whether the deceased was a protester.

He said: “There have been several false information that we have seen over the incident and we will appeal to people to show more restraint in posting information that cannot be verified. “When I spoke to the Managing Director of LCC over the matter, he told me the company took the decision to remove installations critical to their service when the curfew was announced.

Those cameras that were displayed in the viral pictures were not security or motion cameras. They are laser cameras for vehicles, specifically designed to pick electronic tags and number plates on cars.

Security cameras installed at the Toll Plaza are still there as I speak and the footages from them are the ones that we will be using in probing the Lekki incident. Since Tuesday, the security cameras at the Toll Plaza are still there and nobody can touch them.”

