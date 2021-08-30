No civilised religion encourages adherents to fight for God –Kaigama

News Top Stories

Archbishop of the Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has said no civilized religion would ask its adherents to pick up weapons and fight for God. Kaigama in a Homily delivered at St. Augustine’s Pastoral Area in Waru, Abuja, also disclosed that the world was greatly bewilderment with the incessant killings and kidnappings going on in different parts of the country

 

According to him, God’s commandments enjoin people to have a strong desire for interior spiritual growth, rather than exterior piety, camouflaged with mere rituals or customs.

 

He said: “Our practice of religion should not be geared towards seeking worldly praise, approval, applause or mere geographical expan  sion of territory or increase in the numbers of adherents, but should spur us towards the path of purity of heart, compassion and genuine human feelings for one another. “Our respective religions should seek to promote the dignity, sanctity and sacredness of human life.

 

The violence, bloodshed, and gruesome attacks experienced even most recently in parts of our dear country are a terrible embarrassment to our nation and a tragic contradiction to the tenets of both Christianity and Islam.

 

“In our country, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals make life more difficult for orphans and multiply the number of widows by killing their men.

 

Some anti-social elements go as far as cutting down food crops, while claiming to be observers of religious rules and customs. Such observances are sterile. “There is so much religiosity among practitioners of Christianity and Islam, but little piety with little demonstration of unconditional charity towards fellow human beings, irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

 

“Unfortunately, some in the political class have exploited religion for selfish political and economic advantages. Even worse, some religious leaders make inciting comments to keep religious adherents in constant interreligious hostility. “No civilized religion encourages its adherents to fight for God.

When we fight and kill in the name of religion, it is often out of selfish interests. Sponsoring or killing a fellow human being in the name of religion is an evil we must condemn even when the perpetrators are members of our own religious circle. This will improve peaceful coexistence and inter-religious harmony.”

 

The cleric, who urged the government to take conscious and deliberate steps to pro-  mote peace and unity, added that: “The blame game must give way to forgiveness, reconciliation, collective witness to social justice, peace and love.

 

“It is also unfortunate that well-meaning Nigerians, who boldly speak out in favour of what is right, and make objective diagnosis of burning national issues, are threatened.

 

“The government should interpret our concerns positively as a patriotic contribution to the current national issues to be urgently acted upon rather than see them as a challenge to political authority.

 

“The world is watching Nigeria with great bewilderment. The reprehensible killings and related crimes, no matter the perceived grievances, are a call to the government to act proactively and definitively.”

