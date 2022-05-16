No clash between gov, deputy over candidates – Ondo APC

An Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives aspirant in Ilaje/ Eseodo, Otunba Ayara Olamigoke, has denied that Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa wants to impose him as a candidate on the constituency. Olamigoke also said Aiyedatiwa is not working against the directive of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the aspirants to be voted during the congress to select candidates for the general election. Reports had claimed the APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, and Akeredolu were at loggerheads over the choice of candidates for the election. It was reported that Aiyedatiwa had flouted the mandate of the governor to support some candidates in Ondo South.”

