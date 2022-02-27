No commendation for Buhari on signing of Electoral Bill –PDP Caucus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives, yesterday dismissed the accolades and encomiums heaped on President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, alleging that the bill was signed under duress.

Leader of the Caucus, Hon Kingsley Chinda who made the assertion, said that President Muhammadu Buhari did not deserve any commendation for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill as his decision to assent to the bill was long overdue. Chinda described the encomiums being poured on Buhari as unmerited as the President was reluctant to sign the bill until the pressure on him from all corners became too hot to handle.

“The President does not deserve an appreciation for assenting to the Bill under duress. His delay has set our democratic development back by many years and caused avoidable deaths.

“Obviously, he was not willing to assent to it, but for the pressure from the people. That fact is underscored by the immediate request for amendment to keep his cronies in office while seeking their party tickets. “It took Mr. President six years to bow to the pressure. It’s clearly an irresponsive government.

He signed cause of fear of protest and the obvious fact that the National Assembly (NASS) was becoming impatient across party lines and the Presiding Officers could no longer guarantee control of members. An override of his veto was loading and was waiting to move,” he said.

The lawmaker said that rather than commend the President, gratitude should go the parliamentarians, civil society groups and other well-meaning Nigerians, who stood for democracy by sustaining the campaign for electoral reforms in the country.

The caucus leader argued that since Buhari tactically refused to embrace the robust electoral reforms promoted by well-meaning Nigerians before the 2019 elections, the assent was belated and he should be held liable for the poor outcomes of that election including the lives that were lost in the process.

“My gratitude goes to all those that made it happen – the NGOs, Diplomatic Missions, politicians across party lines that persistently piled pressure on Mr. President, the PDP and other opposition parties and most importantly, the critical Nigerian masses who supported the Bill.

“Mr. President has set the democratic development of Nigeria back by six years. He ought to have signed this Bill during the 8th Assembly and today, we ought to be talking of an amendment to the amended Bill as we would have tested same at the 2019 elections. Perhaps, the casualties recorded at the elections would have been avoided.

“Again, I am surprised that Mr. President understands that you can amend a Law and he persistently refused to assent to same all these years asking for correction of syntax errors and inclusion of his opinion. “It’s not commendable that we are this slow at all things.

So, I don’t thank Mr. President for setting us back by six years and causing loss of lives and properties by his unreasonable delay in assenting to the bill,” he said.

