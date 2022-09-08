No comment yet on arrest of Abuja/Kaduna train attack negotiator – Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that he could not immediately comment on the arrest and repatriation of the lead negotiator of the Abuja/Kaduna train attack, Tukur Mamu, by the International Police (Interpol) in Egypt. He said this when asked for reaction to Mamu’s arrest on Tuesday in Egypt by Interpol and his repatration to Nigeria yesterday. Responding to the question at a briefing after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the minister said he was not in a position to say much about the arrest of the negotiator whose efforts resulted in the release of many of the hostages as the meeting was ongoing when the news broke. He stated further that there was nothing to prove that the Federal Government was involved in Mamu’s arrest. He said: “Like you rightly observed, this story broke while we were in Council, then we’re going to unbreak it when we leave Council.

