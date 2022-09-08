News

No comment yet on arrest of Abuja/Kaduna train attack negotiator – Mohammed

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that he could not immediately comment on the arrest and repatriation of the lead negotiator of the Abuja/Kaduna train attack, Tukur Mamu, by the International Police (Interpol) in Egypt. He said this when asked for reaction to Mamu’s arrest on Tuesday in Egypt by Interpol and his repatration to Nigeria yesterday. Responding to the question at a briefing after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the minister said he was not in a position to say much about the arrest of the negotiator whose efforts resulted in the release of many of the hostages as the meeting was ongoing when the news broke. He stated further that there was nothing to prove that the Federal Government was involved in Mamu’s arrest. He said: “Like you rightly observed, this story broke while we were in Council, then we’re going to unbreak it when we leave Council.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lalong presents N106bn 2022 budget to Assembly

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday presented a 2022 budget estimate of N106, 807,267,642.12 to the House of Assembly. While presenting the budget tagged: “Budget of EconomicRecoveryandConsolidation of inclusive Infrastructural Growth 2,” to the Assembly, the governor said the 2022 appropriation bill was tailored towards the completion of on-going projects and the activation of new […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity in N’West amazing, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…urges historians to be factual in keeping records of his govt President Muhammadu Buhari has said the insecurity in the monolithic North-west, where people are speaking the same language and share a common faith, amazes him. Buhari said this yesterday while receiving some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at his country home […]
News Top Stories

There’ll be violence in Edo, Ondo polls – IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has expressed worries over the “high likelihood of violence” during the September 19 and October 10 gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states, respectively.   According to the IGP, the alert followed a painstaking review of security threat assessment reports submitted to him by the Commissioners […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica