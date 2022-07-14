No compulsion in religion, Ganduje replies former SGF, Lawal

Kano State Government has dismissed as unjustifiable a claim attributed to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, that the Ganduje Foundation, a philanthropic organisation, is being used by the governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, to force some Christian faithful to join Islam. A statement issued by the Commissioner for information, Mallam Muhammad Garba, indicated that the comment was totally false considering that, while there is no compulsion in religion, Islam gaveindividualsthefreedomto choose their own religion and also provided non-Muslims with considerable economic, cultural and administrative rights.

He said there was never a time any Christian or nonbeliever is forced to embrace Islam by the Foundation because it negates the teachings of Islam, but are called to Islam at their wish just as the missionaries go to villages in Kano to invite non-believers to embrace Christianity. Garba said it was unfortunate that at a time when the country need to be united for national development and religious tolerance, a man of Babachir’s calibre, who is highly-respected, wouldspread falsehood without much consideration to his position in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and close relationship with the party’s standardbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The commissioner pointed out that going by its activities, the Foundation is not faithbased but purely philanthropic, in which case non-Muslims also stand to benefit from the services it render. He explained that the Ganduje Foundation was set up about 40 years ago and is engaged in philanthropic, humanitarian and charitable activities that included medical, support and assistance to the needy in the society, particularly the orphans and the physically challenged; medical outreach to attend to those with diabetes, hypertension, malaria, dental as well as antenatal and maternal care. Garba added that since its establishment, the Foundation has built many schools, health-care centres, distributed free school uniforms and instructional materials to new intakes in primary schools as well as construction of boreholes and mosques. Others include distribution of food items to the orphanage and Muslim communities during Sallah and fasting period, Christian community during Christmas and Easter period, provision of medical assistance to the needy as well as other philanthropic activities.

The commissioner stated that available statistics indicates that no fewer than 380, 000 people have benefited from the foundation’s Eye Care Programme that included treatment for cataract and glaucoma, as well as distribution of medical glasses. He stated that Governor Ganduje always stand for religious harmony in Kano as exemplified by the administration’s creation of the Ministry for Religious Affairs, where the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is a partner and enjoys a good working relationship with the governor as well as the introduction of an Inter-Faith Dialogue that promotes religious harmony between Muslims and Christians in the state. He noted that Ganduje’s disposition on religious tolerance informed his administration’s stance on guaranteeing religious freedom and association for ethnic nationalities in the state, which earned him recognition and conferment of traditional title of Agu Na Eche Mba of Igbo land by the Chairman, Abia State/South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Eberechi Dick, and another chieftaincy title conferred on him and his wife as Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadan by Olubadan, Oba (Senator( Moshood Olalekan Ishola.

