News Top Stories

No compulsion in religion, Ganduje replies former SGF, Lawal

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Kano State Government has dismissed as unjustifiable a claim attributed to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, that the Ganduje Foundation, a philanthropic organisation, is being used by the governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, to force some Christian faithful to join Islam. A statement issued by the Commissioner for information, Mallam Muhammad Garba, indicated that the comment was totally false considering that, while there is no compulsion in religion, Islam gaveindividualsthefreedomto choose their own religion and also provided non-Muslims with considerable economic, cultural and administrative rights.

He said there was never a time any Christian or nonbeliever is forced to embrace Islam by the Foundation because it negates the teachings of Islam, but are called to Islam at their wish just as the missionaries go to villages in Kano to invite non-believers to embrace Christianity. Garba said it was unfortunate that at a time when the country need to be united for national development and religious tolerance, a man of Babachir’s calibre, who is highly-respected, wouldspread falsehood without much consideration to his position in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and close relationship with the party’s standardbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The commissioner pointed out that going by its activities, the Foundation is not faithbased but purely philanthropic, in which case non-Muslims also stand to benefit from the services it render. He explained that the Ganduje Foundation was set up about 40 years ago and is engaged in philanthropic, humanitarian and charitable activities that included medical, support and assistance to the needy in the society, particularly the orphans and the physically challenged; medical outreach to attend to those with diabetes, hypertension, malaria, dental as well as antenatal and maternal care. Garba added that since its establishment, the Foundation has built many schools, health-care centres, distributed free school uniforms and instructional materials to new intakes in primary schools as well as construction of boreholes and mosques. Others include distribution of food items to the orphanage and Muslim communities during Sallah and fasting period, Christian community during Christmas and Easter period, provision of medical assistance to the needy as well as other philanthropic activities.

The commissioner stated that available statistics indicates that no fewer than 380, 000 people have benefited from the foundation’s Eye Care Programme that included treatment for cataract and glaucoma, as well as distribution of medical glasses. He stated that Governor Ganduje always stand for religious harmony in Kano as exemplified by the administration’s creation of the Ministry for Religious Affairs, where the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is a partner and enjoys a good working relationship with the governor as well as the introduction of an Inter-Faith Dialogue that promotes religious harmony between Muslims and Christians in the state. He noted that Ganduje’s disposition on religious tolerance informed his administration’s stance on guaranteeing religious freedom and association for ethnic nationalities in the state, which earned him recognition and conferment of traditional title of Agu Na Eche Mba of Igbo land by the Chairman, Abia State/South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Eberechi Dick, and another chieftaincy title conferred on him and his wife as Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadan by Olubadan, Oba (Senator( Moshood Olalekan Ishola.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayose, Olujimi feud deepens as Ekiti PDP faction faults NWC’s recognition of Kolawole

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to Senator Biodun Olujimi has said a letter allegedly written by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) recognising Mr. Bisi Kolawole as the substantive chairman of the party in the state lacks ‘authenticity’. The chairman of the faction, Mr. Kehinde Odebunmi, said the authenticity […]
News

Buhari Arrives N’Assembly for 2022 Budget Presentation

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the National Assembly complex at the Three Arms Zone in Abuja to present the 2022 Appropriation Bill to the legislative arm. The president, who arrived the premises at about 12.05pm, was received by the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of […]
News

Garba Shehu: S’West safest part of Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

*Insists Nigeria now generally safer than it was in 2015 Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says the South-West geopolitical zone is the safest part of the country. He spoke while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’ programme. Shehu also said Nigeria is now safer than it was in 2015 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica