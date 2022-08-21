News Top Stories

No condition is permanent, Secondus tells Wike

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has counselled the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to learn from the advice of the great sage, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, to public officers that ‘no condition is permanent’.

Secondus was reacting to a statement credited to the governor that he would crush anybody working with him and support the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Wike had threatened to crush anybody within the PDP working with Secondus, who is solidly behind Atiku, prompting a reply from the former national party chairman.

The governor, who spoke at Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area, the governor threatened to crush anyone working with Secondus, lamenting that influential politicians, who claimed to be with him have shifted loyalty to his rivals.

“We will take every might we have, we will even leave our enemy and finish you first.

“So all of you going to Abuja to hold meetings with our enemies in the state, I’m going to finish you to the last”, he vowed.

The former National Chairman, in a statement by his SA (media) Ike Abonyi reminded Wike that “nobody can become governor of a state or president of this country forever.”

He described the governor’s statement as “haughty and and disdainful”, adding, “Wike cannot crush anybody, I cannot fight. Only God can crush.”

 

