No Congress in Kwara until members are registered – Lai Mohammed

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State loyal to the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, have been assured that there would be no any party congress in the state until all members of the group are registered.

The Minister, who disclosed this at the commissioning of their party’s Secretariat on Saturday in Ilorin, the state capital, said he got the assurance from the National Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe state, while he briefed him (Buni) about the disenfranchisement of members loyal to him, claiming that they are more than members loyal to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Mohammed admonished all the members to get fully prepared for the exercise and troop out enmasse for the registration whenever it commences.

The minister described as puerile the allegation that he embezzled the funds meant for the campaign during the 2019 elections, saying he singlehandedly raised the sum of N150 million for the by-election of the House of Representatives Member, Raheem Ajuloopin, while N80 million was spent, leaving a balance of N70 million which people should ask Ajuloopin how the balance was spent.

Mohammed said he distributed 500 motorcycles and 20 vehicles during the 2019 campaign of the election of Governor AbdulRazaq, aside funds he raised through friends and well wishers for the campaign, querying the insinuation that he did not contribute towards the campaign.

PDP to Matawelle: Handover to your deputy

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who recently defected to the All Progreasives Congress (APC), to handover to his deputy in accordance with the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The party described the governor’s boast that he could not be intimidated by the PDP to vacate office as “feeble kick of a disoriented and confused deserter,” noting that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) “is clear on the responsibilities of a deputy governor that finds himself under an absconding governor like Matawalle.”

PDP also reacted to the reason given by the governor for his defection to the APC and said it was a justification of its position that APC was using threats and intimidation to lure PDP governors to its fold.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the governor’s revelation that he joined APC to “have the full backing of the Federal Government to fight insecurity”, further exposed that the APC was never committed to fighting insecurity.

“The statement by Governor Matawalle further confirms that the APC has been promoting insecurity particularly terrorism and kidnapping for ransom, in various parts of the country as a way to create an emergency situation to cover their atrocities, siphon public funds as well as intimidate and coerce state governors elected on the platform of other political parties to join their fold,” PDP stated.

It recalled how Matawalle had been under pressure by the APC-led Federal Government with the imposition of no flights as well as threats of declaring a state of emergency in his state.

Mysterious death: Keren-Happuch’s case was mismanaged, school insists

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The management of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, has said the mysterious death of one of its students, 14-year-old Miss Keren-Happuch Akpagher, may not be unconnected from the inability of the hospital to manage her condition properly.

Keren-Happuch’s family and Queen’s Hospital, Wuse Zone 6, where she eventually died, had attributed her death to vaginal infection and sepsis, arising from a used condom allegedly left inside her private part by unknown persons in school.

The family insisted doctors in the hospital claimed to have discovered a decayed condom in her vagina and traces of spermatozoa in her urine, thereby fueling speculations she might have been sexually molested

However, the school has maintained that the claims from the hospital and family does not add up, as condoms were made of latex and can not decay, adding that Keren-Happuch was sedated and her hands and legs tied up while on admission at Queen’s Hospital.

Speaking to newsmen, matron of the school clinic, Mrs. Grace Salami who noted that Keren-Happuch was diabetic, said after she obtained exit from school, her sugar level had risen to about 400 under the care of her mother and the hospital.