No corps member abducted – NYSC

Kayode Olanrewaju

Contrary to the report and news making the rounds that some corps members travelling from Osun State to the North were killed and others were abducted by kidnappers, the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said no corps member was abducted, but that only one corps member was killed by the bandits.

In a statement, entitled: “Re: Bandits Abduct Corps Members, Shoot One to Death (sic) Along Abuja via Lokoja Road,” the management said: “The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to the news with the above caption making the rounds concerning the death, and alleged abduction of some corps members travelling from Osun State by kidnappers.

Eeacying to the report, the Scheme noted that the true position was that, indeed, 17 corps members that completed the 2020 Batch Batch “B” Stream 1B Orientation programme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Ede, Osun State, on Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020 boarded vehicles heading towards the northern part of the country.

“Tragically, along Jere-Abuja Expressway, they were accosted by a gang of armed robbers whose sporadic gun shots unfortunately felled a corps member, Bomoi Suleiman Yusuf.”

According to the statement issued by Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, “it is imperative to state that the 16 other corps members were never abducted as being rumoured.

It, however, described the death of any corps member as a big loss, not just to his family, but to the NYSC and the entire nation at large, saying “sadly, it is always the darkest moment in the life of the Scheme.”

Meanwhile, she said that the management wished to convey its deepest condolences to the family of late corps member Yusuf and offered prayer to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

The Director-General, Ibrahim, she said, again admonished all corps members, to at all times, adhere strictly to the safety guidelines issued by NYSC to them from time to time, which particularly frowns at night travels.

“May the soul of Bomoi Suleiman Yusuf rest in peace,” the statement added.

