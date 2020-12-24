Metro & Crime

No corps member abducted – NYSC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kayode Olanrewaju

Contrary to the report and news making the rounds that some corps members travelling from Osun State to the North were killed and others were abducted by kidnappers, the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said no corps member was abducted, but that only one corps member was killed by the bandits.
In a statement, entitled: “Re: Bandits Abduct Corps Members, Shoot One to Death (sic) Along Abuja via Lokoja Road,” the management said: “The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to the news with the above caption making the rounds concerning the death, and alleged abduction of some corps members travelling from Osun State by kidnappers.
Eeacying to the report, the Scheme noted that the true position was that, indeed, 17 corps members that completed the 2020 Batch Batch “B” Stream 1B Orientation programme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Ede, Osun State, on Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020 boarded vehicles heading towards the northern part of the country.
“Tragically, along Jere-Abuja Expressway, they were accosted by a gang of armed robbers whose sporadic gun shots unfortunately felled a corps member, Bomoi Suleiman Yusuf.”
According to the statement issued by Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, “it is imperative to state that the 16 other corps members were never abducted as being rumoured.
It, however, described the death of any corps member as a big loss, not just to his family, but to the NYSC and the entire nation at large, saying “sadly, it is always the darkest moment in the life of the Scheme.”
Meanwhile, she said that the management wished to convey its deepest condolences to the family of late corps member Yusuf and offered prayer to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.
The Director-General, Ibrahim, she said, again admonished all corps members, to at all times, adhere strictly to the safety guidelines issued by NYSC to them from time to time, which particularly frowns at night travels.
“May the soul of Bomoi Suleiman Yusuf rest in peace,” the statement added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Plateau: CSOs seek arrest, prosecution of suspected hoodlums

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The looting and destruction of public and private property in Plateau State, has elicited condemnation by a coalition of 23 civil society groups, which has also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those found culpable. The group, under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Societies for Peace and Human Rights (COCIPAH), […]
Metro & Crime

Court lifts injunction on Ile Arugbo, awards penalties against Asa investment

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Kwara State High Court has lifted the interim injunction restraining the state government from constructing anything on the civil service clinic land (alias Ile Arugbo) following repeated failure of counsel to the claimant Asa Investment Limited to appear before the court to fully prosecute its case. The Asa Investment Limited, which is purportedly owned […]
Metro & Crime

Kwankwaso’s group writes Senate, China to block Ganduje’s €684m loan request

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

A political support group loyal to former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has tendered a petition to the Chinese government, China Development Bank and the Nigerian Senate, demanding that the €684 million loan request by the Kano State government for a light rail project be stopped forthwith. The group under the aegis of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: