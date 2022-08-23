News Top Stories

No country can fund all her security needs –Senator Sekibo

Posted on Author Chukwu David, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), George Sekibo, has said that no nation in the world could fund all her security needs at a time.

 

Sekibo who made this assertion yesterday in Abuja while fielding questions from New Telegraph, on the level of funding of the country’s security agencies, said that every country all over the world could only fund her security based on resources at her disposal.

 

He noted that the present administration has funded the security sector more than any other sector of the economy, pointing out that the government could not provide the security agencies with resources it didn’t have. His words: “Funding is relative.

 

No country in the world is able to fund all her security needs. Countries fund security with what they have. Nigeria is funding her security agencies with what is available; they cannot fund them with what they don’t have. “Look at our budget for instance, it is difficult to get all the needed funds to implement the budget but the security budget is being implemented.

 

There are other subheads that are not being implemented properly, but the security budget is being implemented.” On the crisis rocking the PDP, the politician maintained that the party was not shaking by the seeming intractable problem in the party, saying that it was an internal problem that would be resolved internally.

 

“Please, don’t go there; the PDP is not in tartars. The party is not shaking as you are claiming. We are okay, and if there is anything happening to the party which made you to say that the party is shaking, everything will be sorted out. So, leave us alone to do our things. It is our internal problem and it will be solved internally.”

 

Sekibo observed that the security situation in the country had mitigated after the Senate leadership met with the nation’s heads of securityagencies, expressing optimism that the improvement in the worrisome security situation would continue.

 

He however, lamented that social media users were still causing panic among citizens, particularly the residents of the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, by publishing fake news always on security threats within the Territory.

 

“There is a bit calm in terms of insecurity after our meeting with the heads of security agencies. But the problem we have now is the problem of fake news carriers on social media. Few days ago, okada riders made a protest along airport road and they said it was bandits

 

