No COVID-19 case in Unity Colleges –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said there has been no reported or suspected case of COVID-19 infections in any of the 104 Federal Government Colleges commonly known as Unity Colleges. The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono, made this known on Friday in Abuja while on a monitoring exercise of the ongoing examinations being conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) schools. He said: “Reports reaching me from our 104 Unity Colleges in the last couple of days indicate that there has been no suspected case of COVID-19 infection in any of our Unity Colleges.”

Echono who commended principals of the colleges for sound implementation of the COVID-19 protocols, urged all school authorities to keep to the strict enforcement of the protocols in their areas of jurisdiction. According to him, the safety record achieved with the exit classes would determine the next step to take with the rest of the classes with regards to the reopening date.

