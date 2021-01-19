News

No COVID-19 test required for students’ resumption – FG

Students were not required to run COVID- 19 test and present negative results before being admitted back to schools, the Federal Government has said. Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Ben Goong, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja. According to him, the only requirement for students and parents’ admission into the school premises was adherence to the COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols.

He said: “The Federal Ministry of Education says no COVID-19 test is required for returning students to be admitted into their schools. Only temperature checks should be carried out on students and any other person crossing any school gate. “School authorities should therefore refrain from asking students or parents to undergo COVID- 19 test before they are accepted in their schools.”

