Sports

No decision on Rashford operation – Solskjaer

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Newcastle suffer friendly defeat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford has gone away to “reflect” on whether to have surgery at the end of the month.

Forward Rashford saw a specialist last week and feels an operation is the only way of dealing with a shoulder problem that has troubled him for seven months.

However, it appears Solskjaer and his staff are not as convinced, reports the BBC.

Speaking after United’s 2-1 pre-season win at Derby, Solskjaer said a final decision is still to be taken.

“Marcus went away to reflect on it a little bit,” said the United boss. “We have to take the best course of action for him and the club. We still need to address it with the experts.”

Tahith Chong, who will spend the season on loan at Birmingham, and Uruguayan teenager Facundo Pellistri, 19, scored the goals at Derby for Solskjaer’s side, which was shorn of its Euro 2020 stars. Colin Kazim-Richards replied for Wayne Rooney’s Championship outfit.

Two of the most eye-catching United performances came from new signing Tom Heaton and Jesse Lingard, who has returned to the club from a loan spell at West Ham, which was so impressive it took him to the brink of a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros.

After a quiet start following his introduction as a second-half substitute, Lingard gradually made an impact, hitting the bar with one excellent effort.

“Jesse wants to fight for his place,” added Solskjaer, who selected the 28-year-old for only two cup games last term before he left the club in January.

Chong, who is set to join Birmingham on loan, scored United’s opener against Derby

“What he did last season, that is the true Jesse. We showed towards the end of the season that we lacked some options at times and Jesse is in the plans at the moment.”

Keeper Heaton, 35, made excellent saves from Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka on his debut after returning to his first professional club from Aston Villa to provide even more competition for David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

“Tom is here to give the others a bit of a challenge,” said Solskjaer. “He wants to play as well. He has been unlucky with injuries otherwise he would have been in the England squad.”

Covid-hit Newcastle lose to York

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s pre-season began in ignominious fashion as they fell to a 1-0 loss at National League North side York City.

Michael Duckworth scored the only goal at York Community Stadium with a header in the 87th minute as Newcastle striker Joelinton hobbled off with an injury in the first half.

The defeat came after goalkeeper Karl Darlow tested positive for coronavirus and back-up stoppers Mark Gillespie and Freddie Woodman – who were identified as close contacts – were also ruled out of the game.

Academy graduate Dan Langley, 20, deputised for Darlow as Steve Bruce’s men, who included stars like Allan Saint-Maximin, were upset.

Newcastle had planned to split their first team for simultaneous friendlies against York and Harrogate Town, but to avoid mixing, the senior players travelled to York while an Under-23 side took on the League Two outfit at the EnviroVent Stadium.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Iheanacho, Ndidi leave Eagles again – Oliseh

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh has praised the duo of Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi after their outstanding performances on Sunday that knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup. Following an impressive past few weeks, striker Iheanacho produced a man of the match display as he scored twice and assisted another […]
Sports

Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open with hamstring injury

Posted on Author Reporter

…as rising COVID-19 cases forces reduction of number of fans Recently crowned US Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open in another serious blow to organisers of the tournament in Paris. Osaka, who claimed her third grand slam title in New York last week, is struggling with a hamstring injury and joins world No 1 […]
Sports

GOtv stages Boxing Night Nov. 27 behind closed door

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Africa’s premier boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night will, on 27 November, make a return at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Lagos. This was announced in Lagos on Tuesday by Flykite Productions, organisers of the show, who explained that the show will be held behind closed doors in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. The organisers, however, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica