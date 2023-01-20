News

No development without peace, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said there will be no development in the country without peace. The President said this yesterday while granting audience to the Director-General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development, Dr Sid Ould Tah. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari, who on Tuesday in Nouakchott, Mauritania, received an award for Strengthening of the Peace in Africa from the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, said the work of the Arab Bank for Economic Development “is very critical, and, indeed, a major catalyst and tool for achieving our overall objective as leaders on the continent.”

Lauding the Bank for its investment in Nigeria, he pointed at its strides in the agriculture sector regarding food security systems, capacity building, and integrated infrastructure projects. Restating that the key focus of his administration has been security, economy, and anti-corruption, he stressed that the three were critical “towards achieving our overall development objective not just as a country, but more importantly as a continent.”

He observed that the issues that affect one nation also affect others as demonstrated in the government’s fight against the tyranny of terrorists that have spread across West Africa and are beginning to emerge in some parts of East and Central Africa. Noting that focus on agriculture and infrastructure allowed Nigeria to be resilient during the last two global economic and public health crises, the President urged the Bank to review the amount of capital it can inject into various economies, “as this would lead to greater impact as we stare at the various issues that would confront our economies.”

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, who had met with the Bank at its headquarters, thanked Buhari for improving security in the North East “as we now get grants for livestock farming, gum Arabic production, infrastructure, and I believe Nigeria will still have more opportunities from the Arab Bank for Economic Development.” Ould Tah said the Bank has a strong relationship with Nigeria, and would love to do more in the areas of wheat cultivation, gum Arabic, veterinary support services, women and youth development, among others.

 

Our Reporters

