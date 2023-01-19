No development without peace, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that there would be no development in the country without peace.

The President said this Thursday while granting audience to the Director General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development, Dr Sid Ould Tah.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, who on Tuesday in Nouakchott, Mauritania, received an award for Strengthening of the Peace in Africa from the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, said the work of the Arab Bank for Economic Development “is very critical, and, indeed, a major catalyst and tool for achieving our overall objective as leaders on the continent.”

Lauding the Bank for its investment in Nigeria, Buhari pointed at strides in the agricultural sector regarding food security systems, capacity building, and integrated infrastructure projects.

Restating that the key focus of his administration had been security, economy, and corruption, he stressed that the three were critical “towards achieving our overall development objective not just as a country, but more importantly as a continent.”

He observed that the issues that affect one nation also affect others as demonstrated in the government’s fight against the tyranny of terrorists that have spread across the entire West African sub-region, and are beginning to emerge in some parts of East and Central Africa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...