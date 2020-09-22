No devt without peace, Buhari tells Kaduna indigenes

President Muhmadu Buhari has told indigenes of Kaduna State to embrace peace and shun violence, stating that there will never be any meaningful development in the state without peace.

The President made this call in his comments at the virtual opening of the Fifth Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest 5.0) yesterday.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President enjoined the people of Kaduna to cooperate with government and security agencies to secure peace and harmony.

He stressed that development would only take place when energies are collectively channelled to building, instead of destruction of lives and property. There have been incessant communal clashes in the southern part of Kaduna State resulting into loss of lives and properties.

But the President said: “We must live together as brothers and sisters because without peace, development cannot take place.”

On KADInvest 5.0, he said: “I wish to commend the efforts of the Kaduna State Government to establish its credentials as one of the new investment destinations of choice in Nigeria. These efforts have received just recognition in the response of the business community which has put in new investments in the state. “

This is a further affirmation of the ranking of the state as Number One for Ease of Doing Business by the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2018. I call on the Kaduna State Government to keep up these laudable efforts and surpass the impressive results already attained.”

He noted that the success of state governments in attracting investments, creating jobs and increasing their internally generated revenues would be critical to the development of the entire country. The President said the Federal Government will continue to support efforts to attract job-creating investments

