No directive for marketers to suspend operations – IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), on Tuesday, said it did not direct its members to suspend operations.

A report had surfaced that IPMAN had directed its members to suspend all operations across Nigeria.

But in an interview with New Telegraph, on Tuesday, IPMAN’s National Operations Controller, Mr Mike Osatuyi, said such information was fake news, adding that IPMAN has never contemplated directing its members to suspend operations or to go on rampage.

He stated that the association is committed to ensuring peace, security and economic growth in the country. He said the association will not involve itself in any act of economic sabotage or anything that will threaten national peace and security.

