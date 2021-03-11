News

No disparity among security agencies in Nigeria, Irabor

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

… As Makinde demands for more troops to aid surveillance in Oke Ogun zone

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Thursday dispelled the insinuations making the rounds that disparity exits among security agencies in Nigeria, adding that the present security situation in the county required the armed forces to work together.
Irabor stated this when he led other Service Chiefs on a visit to the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan after which the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde hosted the security bosses in his Agodi Government Secretariat Office.
Irabor led the other Service Chiefs including: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao. He said that the visit was to demonstrate leadership by example.
“The armed forces of today demands that all the Services work together, given that the threat that we face requires partnership and collaboration. The misconceived ideas or opinion in town by those who are uninformed is to the effect that the armed forces are working in disparity.
“What we have been doing today is to let you know that disparity does not exist. We have come today as team working together and to let you know the directive of the President,” he said.
He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed them to ensure they bring peace and security to the country within the next few weeks, in conjunction with other security agencies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC governors arrive Ebonyi for Umahi’s defection

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…as PDP inaugurates Ebonyi Caretaker Committee National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni and Some governors elected on the platform of the party yesterday arrived Ebonyi State ahead of Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the party. The APC governors will be hosted by Umahi at a cocktail party […]
News

ASUU decries schools reopening without safety COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo and Adewale Momoh

…says hike in fuel price, electricity tariff callous   Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, yesterday faulted moves by government to reopen schools without taking responsibility for schools to meet COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.   Akinwole stated this in Ibadan, Oyo state capital while speaking with journalists, noting that […]
News

APC registration: Omo-Agege, Ogboru’s supporters clash

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

There is a fresh crisis over the All Progressives Congress (APC) registration exercise in Delta State between factional supporters of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and those of Chief Great Ogboru, Chief O’tega Emerhor and Prophet Jones Ode-Erue, causing disaffection in the ongoing registration. This was as Omo-Agege threw open the ongoing registration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica