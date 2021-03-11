No disparity among security agencies in Nigeria, Irabor

… As Makinde demands for more troops to aid surveillance in Oke Ogun zone

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Thursday dispelled the insinuations making the rounds that disparity exits among security agencies in Nigeria, adding that the present security situation in the county required the armed forces to work together.

Irabor stated this when he led other Service Chiefs on a visit to the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan after which the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde hosted the security bosses in his Agodi Government Secretariat Office.

Irabor led the other Service Chiefs including: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao. He said that the visit was to demonstrate leadership by example.

“The armed forces of today demands that all the Services work together, given that the threat that we face requires partnership and collaboration. The misconceived ideas or opinion in town by those who are uninformed is to the effect that the armed forces are working in disparity.

“What we have been doing today is to let you know that disparity does not exist. We have come today as team working together and to let you know the directive of the President,” he said.

He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed them to ensure they bring peace and security to the country within the next few weeks, in conjunction with other security agencies.

Like this: Like Loading...