No DSS Advisory before Buhari against APC’s Muslim/Muslim Presidential ticket-Presidency

The Presidency has debunked the report that the Directorate of Secret Service (DSS) had presented an advisory against the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 Presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The online report, which went viral yesterday, had insinuated that the secret agency in the report urged the President to stop Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, both Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the ruling party because they are both from same faith (Islam).

The report alleged that the DSS had told the President that APC Presidential candidate, Tinubu’s resolve to nominate a fellow Muslim as vice-presidential candidate for 2023 presidential election was a recipe for renewed sectarian crises that could destabilize Nigeria.

“The classified report was sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by the State Security Service and shared with an online newspaper, Peoples Gazette, by national security officials this week. The document, which got to the president by way of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), said Tinubu should consider security implications of his selection before making it public,” the online report stated. It further claimed that the President had no say whatsoever in the choice of a Muslim northerner (Shettima) as Tinubu’s running mate. But a Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a swift response said

 

