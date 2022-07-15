News

No DSS Advisory before Buhari against APC’s Muslim/Muslim Presidential ticket -Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Presidency has debunked reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) had presented an advisory against the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 Presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The online report, which went viral Friday, had insinuated that the secret agency in the report urged the President to stop Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, both Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the ruling party because they are both from the same faith (Islam).

The report alleged that the DSS had told the President that APC Presidential candidate, Tinubu’s resolve to nominate a fellow Muslim as vice-presidential candidate for 2023 presidential election was a recipe for renewed sectarian crises that could destabilise Nigeria.

The classified report was allegedly
sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by the State Security Service and shared with an online newspaper, Peoples Gazette, by national security officials this week.

“The document, which got to the president by way of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), said Tinubu should consider security implications of his selection before making it public,” the online report stated.

It further claimed that the President had no say whatsoever in the choice of a Muslim northerner (Shettima) as Tinubu’s running mate.

But a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a swift response said: “We wish to advise well-meaning Nigerians to ignore a laughably puerile report by an apparently pirate online newspaper seeking to sow division and chaos on the choice of Governor Kashim Shettima as the running mate of our party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This so-called newspaper is like a deadly virus. Stay safe by keeping away from its toxic reports.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos East: Appeal Court dismisses Gbadamosi, PDP’s appeal

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to disqualify Senator Adetokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from continuing to represent Lagos East senatorial district at the Senate. A three-man panel of the appellate court affirmed the March 1, 2021 decision of Justice […]
News

NBTE decries poor funding of polytechnics

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has decried the inadequate funding of polytechnics, particularly by state governments. The technical education regulatory agency said inadequate funding of the polytechnics is responsible for the shortage of technical manpower in the country. The North Central Coordinator of NBTE, Dr Musa Koko, stated this at a workshop organised […]
News

NUJ, CSOs blow hot on missing Vanguard journalist

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter and Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), yesterday bemoaned the lack of intelligence manifesting from security agencies, concerning a Vanguard newspaper journalist, Tordue Salem, who had been declared missing for the past two weeks. NUJ in collaboration with Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), Men […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica