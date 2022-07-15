No DSS Advisory before Buhari against APC’s Muslim/Muslim Presidential ticket -Presidency

The Presidency has debunked reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) had presented an advisory against the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 Presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The online report, which went viral Friday, had insinuated that the secret agency in the report urged the President to stop Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, both Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the ruling party because they are both from the same faith (Islam).

The report alleged that the DSS had told the President that APC Presidential candidate, Tinubu’s resolve to nominate a fellow Muslim as vice-presidential candidate for 2023 presidential election was a recipe for renewed sectarian crises that could destabilise Nigeria.

The classified report was allegedly

sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by the State Security Service and shared with an online newspaper, Peoples Gazette, by national security officials this week.

“The document, which got to the president by way of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), said Tinubu should consider security implications of his selection before making it public,” the online report stated.

It further claimed that the President had no say whatsoever in the choice of a Muslim northerner (Shettima) as Tinubu’s running mate.

But a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a swift response said: “We wish to advise well-meaning Nigerians to ignore a laughably puerile report by an apparently pirate online newspaper seeking to sow division and chaos on the choice of Governor Kashim Shettima as the running mate of our party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This so-called newspaper is like a deadly virus. Stay safe by keeping away from its toxic reports.”

