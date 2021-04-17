News

No e-voting in 2023 –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ruled out electronic voting during the 2023 general elections. The Commission said that it was training its officials on issues relating polling units during the elections. The commission said it was planning to turn polling points to polling units during the elections for expansion of voters access to polling units. A report monitored on Channels Television indicated that the commission would ensure that all voters have access to polling units during the elections.

