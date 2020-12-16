No Eagles’ No.1 goalkeeper yet, Rohr insists

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has declared that he has no number one goalkeeper at the moment due to the inconsistent performances of his goaltenders.

He said Maduka Okoye must work harder if he wanted to hang on to his position as first choice goalkeeper in the team.

Speaking on the recent form of the goalkeeper, Rohr, who handed Okoye his debut warned the youngster that the race for the Super Eagles first choice was still far from over.

The tactician also added that Okoye must continue to improve and work harder, if he wants to keep his spot.

“All the goalkeepers in the team have been first choice for some time and now it’s Okoye’s turn,” Rohr said.

“He has to work really hard to hang on to the position because the others are eager to be there. So, it is not his own yet.

“He has done well with his club and that’s what you need to be in our team.”

Okoye has been in goal for Super Eagles’ last four matches, but was criticized by the fans for letting in four goals against Sierra Leone last month.

Aside the performance in Benin-City which wasn’t solely his fault, the shot stopper has been impressive in recent weeks for his club side, Sparta Rotterdam.

The former Fortuna Düsseldorf man rose from back up to become first choice for Sparta Rotterdam, keeping four clean sheets in the process; the most by any goalkeeper in the team this season.

Okoye made his debut for Nigeria against Brazil in Singapore back in 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...