No economic devt without vibrant SMEs, Buhari tells IoDs

President Muhammad Buhari has said for any economy to grow vibrant and successful, small and medium enterprises are important. He said this when he received the Institute of Directors (IODs) Governing Council led by the President and Chairman Ije Jidenma at the Presidential Villa. He told his guests that he recently signed the Business Facilitation Bill into law in order to encourage SMEs. In a statement, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina was quoted the President as saying: “I was particularly interested to learn that you not only cater to large corporates but are aware that for any economy to grow and create jobs, we need an equally vibrant and successful small and medium enterprise sector “This administration has, despite the difficult times brought upon us by a variety of external shocks, done much to ensure the survival and development of SMEs.

“It is also my pleasure to share with you that your visit comes just a month after I signed into law the Business Facilitation Bill which eases various constraints for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. I am confident that this act will go some way in improving our business environment, especially for the MSMEs.” He urged all stakeholders to recognise the noble roles that the Institute could play in the provision of the support base for the development of the economy. Buhari said: “Let me congratulate the institute on attaining this very important milestone of 40 years in existence. This is certainly a proud moment not just for the Institute, but for the nation as it signifies your commitment towards the objective of improved corporate governance, ethical business practices, improved corporate governance and transparency.

“These values are not just important pillars in the private sphere. They are also the keys to success in governance in the public sector, where the people have handed to us in trust, the responsibility to lead, guide and protect them. “As our economy and conversely our private sector continue to grow and evolve, it behoves all stakeholders to recognise that such a resourceful institution not only exists but is equipped and capable of providing the necessary support and development for the country.”

