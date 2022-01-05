News

No Edo community sacked by bandits – Police

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, has denied that a community in Ovia North East Local Government of the state has been seized by marauding bandits. Ogbadu made the clarification when he led a joint security team comprising police, soldiers, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers and vigilantes to the community.

The CP, who was represented by the Public Relations Officer, SP Kantonge Bello, said:“The news making the rounds on social media that a community in Edo State was sacked over the weekend by herdsmen is not true. A joint security force made up of the Army and Police have visited the area to get first-hand information on the issue. “We have been directed following the report of the sack of the community, which is why we came here with journalists to visit the community. It was an issue of farmer and herders clash.” While describing the story as false, Ogbadu noted nobody was killed nor houses burnt as alleged.

He stated, “People are agitated by the story; we are here to ensure the tension is reduced. The community has not been sacked as reported by some aspects of the media. No house was burnt and nobody killed. We have visited the village in the company of the Area Commander, DPO Ekiadolor and the Army.”

 

