No errors in our scoring system – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned against what was described as “the guile and other unsavoury activities” of fraudsters who were out making false claims of errors in the scoring of candidates in the just-concluded 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The board in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin in Abuja, said the clarification had become necessary following reports of a purported rescheduling of the UTME from a section of the social media, citing phantom errors in the computer scoring system and a purported apology from JAMB to the effect that another UTME would be organised. “The board is, therefore, maintaining for the umpteenth time, that the UTME is a computer-based test that is scored electronically with no human mediation whatsoever. “Consequently, the unfounded rumours making the rounds are nothing but the products of the deceitful brainsof themastermindsof these baseless imputations.” Hence, the board reiterates that there is no room for errors in its electronic scoring system nor does it plan to organise another UTME. “The board wishes to state that the report is not only false, mischievous, but also misleading and crafted out of the frustration and inability of these fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting candidates owing to the series of innovative strategies the board had put in place to protect candidates. “The public would recall that the board had envisaged some of these inglorious strategies of these nefarious individuals and had sounded a note of warning to the candidates and the general public alike so as to preclude the possibilities of them falling victims of the evil machinations of fraudsters.”

