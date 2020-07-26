No ethnic clash in Osun –Egbemode

The State Government of Osun has debunked insinuations that there was an ethnic clash between Yoruba and Hausa in Osogbo, on Saturday, reiterating that Osun remains one of the most peaceful states in the country.

This followed reports on the social media that there was tension in Sabo area of Osogbo, the state capital of Osun where some Yoruba and Hausa youths reportedly clashed in the early hours of the day.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in the State of Osun, Mrs Funke Egbemode, said the publication was a misinformation, which should be disregarded. Egbemode said: “There was no such thing as ethnic clash in Osogbo. The Osun remains one of the most peaceful states in the country. ”

Yorubas and Hausas have been living peacefully as a family for a very long time in the state, and that has not changed. We remain one family, in the spirit of national unity,” Egbemode stated.

Speaking about the situation that birthed the misinformation, Egbemode explained that there was an uproar that followed some market touts trying to extort traders in the market, but the situation was immediately calmed by security operatives in the area. Egbemode continued: “The government is and will continue to prioritize security in the state. So, everyone can go about his normal duties because there is nothing to fear.”

