No excuse for long transition to civil rule, Osinbajo tells ECOWAS

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that there should be no excuse for long transition to civil rule in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

Osinbajo said this in a chat with newsmen at the end of an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held on Friday in Accra, Ghana.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Saturday, Osinbajo noted the though sanctions imposed by ECOWAS on countries where coups d’etat had taken place, persisted, the major issues were the extent of compliance in the countries where coup had taken place.

“We received a report from the ECOWAS Mediator for Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan and his report was that we are at a point where the Malian authorities want longer period of transition but obviously ECOWAS is insisting on a much shorter period for transition.”

Speaking further on the outcome of deliberations at Friday’s meeting, the Vice President said: “When the communique is issued it will reflect ECOWAS position which is that there is no excuse for long transition. And all that is required in the electoral process is to ensure that there should be free and fair elections. And there should be no extended period of transition.”