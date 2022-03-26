News

No excuse for long transition to civil rule, Osinbajo tells ECOWAS

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that there should be no excuse for long transition to civil rule in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

 

Osinbajo said this in a chat with newsmen at the end of an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held on Friday in Accra, Ghana.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Saturday, Osinbajo noted the though sanctions imposed by ECOWAS on countries where coups d’etat had taken place, persisted, the major issues were the extent of compliance in the countries where coup had taken place.

“We received a report from the ECOWAS Mediator for Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan and his report was that we are at a point where the Malian authorities want longer period of transition but obviously ECOWAS is insisting on a much shorter period for transition.”

Speaking further on the outcome of deliberations at Friday’s meeting, the Vice President said: “When the communique is issued it will reflect ECOWAS position which is that there is no excuse for long transition. And all that is required in the electoral process is to ensure that there should be free and fair elections. And there should be no extended period of transition.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sokoto: 12 persons killed, others injured as ‘Yan Sakai’ attacks Fulani herdsmen on market day

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

No fewer than 12 people have been allegedly killed in a clash involving Fulani herders and local voluntary security group (Yan Sakai) in Mamade village of Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State. An eye witness revealed that the incident happened when members of voluntary security group (Yan Sakai), started attacking any Fulani man on […]
News

Benue pensioners to Ortom: Pay us our entitlements as gov pleads for dialogue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The National Union Coalition of Aggrieved Pensioners in Benue State yesterday again passionately appealed to Governor Samuel Ortom to offset the backlog of unpaid arrears for both state and local government pensioners that have accumulated for 33 and 74 months respectively or risk another mother of all protests. They also demanded the harmonisation of pension […]
News

FCCPC to probe conduct of pay TV service providers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said it has opened an investigation into the conduct of dominant Pay TV service providers in the country. Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Babatunde Irukera, who disclosed this in a signed statement yesterday, said the agency had conducted an investigation, pursued legal action in court, secured […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica