No excuse is acceptable, Kanu must be produced in court on Thursday – Igbo lawyers

Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA) on Sunday cautioned against the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Department of State Services (DSS) and warned against the failure to produce him in court.

New Telegraph reports that the DSS on July 26, 2021 failed to produce the IPOB leader at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, a situation that made the court adjourn the matter to October 21, 2021 (Thursday).

Recall that the prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, on that day informed the court that Kanu could not be produced because of lapses in logistics, an explanation that ILA described as “ridiculous”.

With the adjourned date for the case of Kanu now three days away, ILA insist that he must be produced in court, as it will not entertain any excuse for his unavailability in court on Thursday.

The Igbo lawyers said that it is unlawful to detain an accused and at the same time, vehemently refuse to bring him before the court to look into the allegations levelled against him.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists in Aba on Sunday by Barr. Victor Onweremadu, Coordinator, ILA and the Secretary, Barr. Felix Jonathan, the group said that it is craving for justice and a fair hearing for Kanu and his release from detention without further ado.

ILA insist that Kanu has not committed any offence known to the law through his peaceful agitation, adding that the Federal Government have failed woefully to engage the IPOB leader and other agitators who called for self-determination.

The group called on the government to take note that ILA as a group will be sending a delegation of senior lawyers in solidarity with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday in Abuja.

“Today Northern elders have maintained serious influence and discreet bargain with the FGN to look into the demands of Bandits, Boko-Haram and Monstrous Fulani Herdsmen.

“Attention is discretely being given to their demands but IPOB doesn’t deserve the mercy and attention of the government.

“Those effectively agitating/exercising their constitutional guarantee rights to self-determination are being killed like flies by Nigeria security agents.

“Our people want to see Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hale and hearty on that day and consequently regain his freedom which will substantially douse the rising tension in the South East.”

