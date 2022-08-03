News

No excuses for non-performance, Soludo tells LG chairmen

Posted on

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has told the 21 newly appointed local government Transition Committee chairmen they have no excuses for non-performance. He also announced that road construction work would commence in Nzam, the headquarters of Anambra West Local Government Area that has been inaccessible for decades.

Soludo said: “Don’t tell us that because of the following challenges you could not perform because we will not accept any excuses at all. “You are part of the Solution is Here Team and you should all know that what is going on in Anambra under me is a disruptive change of which you are part of.

“You are the ones that will take this change and solution to the grassroots, and these are the people that we want to change their lives and that is why there would be no room for excuses. “There are some local government areas that are inaccessible, especially that of Anambra West LGA due to the absence of access roads. “But we shall commence road construction on the roads in Anambra West, especially Nzam where the secretariat is inaccessible and in the next few months you all would witness the difference.”

The governor also announced that the issue of revenue collection and generation would be under the office of the chairmen, adding that both the local and state government would fashion out a formula for the sharing of the Internally Generated Revenue in order to empower the local government areas to develop the areas. He added: “In due time we shall also give you concepts and ideas of how to discover revenue sources aside from the ones that are already known and when we generate revenue we shall fashion out a formula for sharing it.”

 

Our Reporters

