No extension of 2022 UTME/DE registration – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that there would be no extension of the on-going Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or Direct Entry (DE) registrations scheduled to end on March 26. A statement made available to newsmen by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, explained that examination dates were fixed through a consensus of the education ministry and its agencies.

It reads in part: “The time scheduled for the registration exercise from February 19 to March 26 is the only window allotted by relevant authorities to the board to conduct the exercise. “It should be noted that registration and examination dates are not fixed arbitrarily, but through a consensus of opinions of the Federal Ministry of Education and examination agencies.

“Hence, before the commencement of registration or examination for any given year, all public examination bodies are invited to a roundtable where they are expected to agree on the timetable of activities for each examination agency and which must be strictly adhered to. “This announcement is necessary because of the drop in the number of candidates coming forward to register in spite of the capacity of the board to register more daily.

