News

No extension of 2022 UTME/DE registration – JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that there would be no extension of the on-going Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or Direct Entry (DE) registrations scheduled to end on March 26. A statement made available to newsmen by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, explained that examination dates were fixed through a consensus of the education ministry and its agencies.

It reads in part: “The time scheduled for the registration exercise from February 19 to March 26 is the only window allotted by relevant authorities to the board to conduct the exercise. “It should be noted that registration and examination dates are not fixed arbitrarily, but through a consensus of opinions of the Federal Ministry of Education and examination agencies.

“Hence, before the commencement of registration or examination for any given year, all public examination bodies are invited to a roundtable where they are expected to agree on the timetable of activities for each examination agency and which must be strictly adhered to. “This announcement is necessary because of the drop in the number of candidates coming forward to register in spite of the capacity of the board to register more daily.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Minister lauds FG over approval of 52km Oyo-Ogbomoso road contract

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved the speedy completion of the 52km Oyo-Ogbomoso Road under the Federal Government Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme. Recall that earlier in 2020; the sum of N5 billion Sukuk bond funds was approved for the road while yesterday’s approval for the completion of the project […]
News

Group lauds Bello over foodstuff, cattle dealers settlement

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A South-East socio-cultural group, Ikenga Foundation, has applauded the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for his role in bringing to an end the blockade of food items from the north to the south, as a result of the strike embarked upon by the Amalgamated Union of Food Stuffs and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria. In […]
News

NEITI wants N2.659trn debt by 77 oil, gas companies recovered sent to federation account

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has said the N2.659 trillion debt owed the federation by 77 oil and gas companies, could help boost the nation’s economic development by offsetting governments $2.68 billion debt in 2020, service its capital budget or address basic infrastructural deficits. Executive Secretary of NEITI Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica