No extension of licence renewal after Jan 31, SEC warns

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned Capital Market Operators (CMOS) and relevant stakeholders that the Jan 31 deadline for renewal of registration licence will not be extended. SEC, in a circular posted on its website, said that any operator who failed to renew its license would be barred from performing capital market activities. ‘The renewal portal can be accessed via eportal.sec. gov.ng ”CMOs that fail to renew their licenses will be barred from performing capital market activities in 2022,” the circular read in part.

SEC said the circular is a reminder on an earlier one released on Dec. 16 on the subject. It had in the Dec. 16 circular informed all CMOs and the general public that the annual renewal of Registration of CMOs for the year 2022 would begin from Jan. 1, 2022. “In line with the Commission’s Rules & Regulations, all CMOs are to complete the process of renewal of registration for 2022 on or before 31st January, 2022 via the renewal of registration portal – eportal.sec.gov.ng,” it had said.

