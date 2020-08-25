No face mask, no boarding of flights – IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has appealed to all travelerstowear facecovering during the travel journey for the safetyof all passengers and crew during COVID-19.

Wearing face coverings, according to the clearing house for global airlines is a key recommendation of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) guidance for safe operations during the pandemic, as developed jointly with the World Health Organization and governments.

IATA is emphasizing the need for passengers to comply with the recommendation following recent reports of travelers refusing to wear a face covering during a flight. It lamented that while this is confined to a very small number of individuals, some on-board incidents have become violent, resulting in costly and extremely inconvenient diversions to offload these passengers.

Director-General of IATA, Alexandre de Juniac, said: “This is a call for common sense and taking responsibility.

The vast majority of travelers understand the importance of face covering both for themselves as well as for their fellowpassengers, andairlines appreciatethiscollectiveeffort. But a small minority create problems. Safety is at the core of aviation, and compliance with crew safety instructions is the law.

Failure to comply can jeopardize a flight’s safety, disrupt the travel experience of other passengers and impact the work environment for crew.” The IATA chief explained that a plane ticket is a contract under which the passenger agrees to the airline’s terms and Conditions of Carriage

