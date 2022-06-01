No family should experience loss of mother, newborn – Onyemelukwe

Nwamaka Onyemelukwe is the Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria. On the occasion of International Mothers’ Day 2022, she fielded questions on what Coca-Cola is doing to improve maternal/neonatal health in Nigeria. PATRICK OKOHUE reports

What does the International Mother’s Day (IMD) mean to you as a daughter, sister, wife and mother?

It speaks to birth, growing up, childhood and living. The first thing that comes to my mind when the International Mother’s Day comes up for conversation is birth. It is so because each person has to be safely delivered to this world to stand a chance of being numbered among the living, before becoming anything. Naturally, with delivery, both mom and child embrace life; the child to grow into daughter and sister, and the mother to live again, as wife, and sister, with optimism of becoming a grandmother.

Life being in phases is mostly typified by womanhood. Recounting this though, calls to mind that the journey of conception and delivery can be a near death experience in certain countries, including Nigeria. I support the celebration of mothers because, with both child and mother being alive, the responsibility of nurture, particularly in the early days of childhood, falls primarily on the mother. I am one of those who think that mothers should be celebrated every day and that no cost should be spared to ensure that the efforts of mothers in keeping life going are appreciated. Each mother deserves to be pampered, adored and encouraged.

Apart from pampering, merrymaking, how best do you think that mothers should be celebrated?

I think it’s important to note that American gender activist – Anna Jarvis (1864), globally credited with the ‘invention’ of the international mother’s day, was so focused on the sacrifices and risks of motherhood that most of her time was devoted to mitigating infant mortality.

History has it that she devoted much of her time to educating women on how to nurture their children; to mitigate infant mortality. That is the level selflessness at the heart of motherhood and the idea behind mother’s day. With this in mind, I will advocate that the whole society should revisit this script and knowing that the child today would be the mother or father tomorrow, only if the mother today plays her role very well.

And I dare say that the mother today would be handicapped from playing her role very well, unless the society consciously makes provisions for the necessary support. Some countries, including Nigeria need to wake up on the war against neonatal and maternal mortality. Experts posit that the infant mortality rate in Nigeria stands at 58.23 per 1,000 births.

They attribute this to various factors including infection, premature birth, asphyxia, or congenital anomalies, and dearth of neonatal care facilities at hospitals in Nigeria. For instance, the World Health Organisation (WHO) states that “The most common direct causes of maternal injury and death are excessive blood loss, infection, high blood pressure, unsafe abortion, and obstructed labour, as well as indirect causes such as anaemia, malaria, and heart disease.

Most maternal deaths are preventable with timely management by a skilled health professional working in a supportive environment.” This partly explains why the Coca-Cola System is deploying so much resource to curbing this menace through the Safe Birth Initiative (SBI).

We place priority on this because the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) states that Nigeria currently contributes 10 per cent to the global neonatal death rate, which stands at 576 per 100,000 live births. According to UNICEF, the neonatal mortality rate in Nigeria stands at 56.220 deaths per 1000 live births, which is a 2.57 per cent decline from 2021.

Can you shed some light on the SBI?

The Safe Birth Initiative is a sustainability agenda of Coca-Cola Nigeria, to support and strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare capacity in mitigating the alarming rate of neonatal and maternal mortality, with a view to achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) in relation to maternal and new-born mortality.

This intervention is valued at $10.8 million to purchase maternal and neonatal medical equipment to fully kit hospitals for the preparatory rooms, operating suites and recovery rooms, maternity wards as well as neonatal wards across the selected (15) public hospitals.

The initiative was launched in 2018 in partnership with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGS, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), and USbased International NGO, Medshare International.

The SBI has been reducing mother and infant deaths through equipping neonatal units in over 10 teaching hospitals and Federal Medical Centres (FMC) in Nigeria, with the essential infrastructures to aid safe deliveries and post-delivery care for mothers and babies, including intensive care provisions to help professional management of delivery complications.

How would you say that the SBI has impacted Nigeria’s healthcare system since inception?

The initiative has reached over 56,000 families impacting over 21,000 mothers and babies with professional medicare – in equipment and personnel. I have to explain that in addition to donating medical equipment, Coca- Cola Nigeria has successfully upskilled over 150 biomedical engineers and 400 end-users to ensure optimal utilisation and effective maintenance of the equipment.

The training is done with a view to promoting a maintenance culture and rehabilitation of abandoned medical equipment. Through this also, we are helping in reducing downtime across the various medical facilities in Nigeria. In geographical spread, the impact of the SBI can be seen pan N i – geria.

Some of the medical facilities that the SBI has impacted through are, Federal Medical Center, Ebute- Metta, University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Wesley Guild Hospital Ilesha, Abuja National Hospital, and Alimosho General Hospital, with more hospitals in progress.

What’s in the offing from the SBI for 2022?

We are well pleased with the impact the SBI is making and remain motivated to sustain the goal of supporting the healthcare system in Nigeria.

For this purpose, we shall be donating more state-of-the-art medical equipment, to more teaching hospitals and FMCs across Nigeria as well as build capacity for biomedical engineers and end users to ensure maximum usage of the donated equipment.

What’s the ultimate aim of the SBI?

Our core objective is to ensure that no family should ever experience the loss of a mother or a newborn- child due to absence of equipment at a critical stage in delivery or even as a result of lack of functional lifesaving medical equipment in health facilities in Nigeria.

Our intent is to make our maternal and childcare interventions in Nigeria a sustainable one by extending its reach as well as create partnerships with like –minded organisations and donors. By creating a network of partners we can future-proof the scheme and increase our impact.

