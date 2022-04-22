No fatalities at CBN’s Makurdi branch inferno

The Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) said no fatalities at the Makurdi branch of the bank as a result of minor inferno that occurred in the early hours of Thursday. It said that normal official activities resumed immediately at the branch. A minor fire occurred at about 7 am on Thursday at the Makurdi branch and was swiftly checked moments after it was detected. A statement issued by CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications, Mr.Osita Nwanisobi, said combination of prompt response of the bank’s security and facility management units as well as support from the Benue State Fire Service helped to fight the fire and prevented any damage the fire might have caused to the main office building. “Reports indicate that the fire started from the fuel dump behind the branch building sending smoke into the atmosphere. Fortunately, there were no fatalities and the affected site has since been cordoned off for further investigation. “Normal work has also continued at the branch,” Director of Corporate Communications said.

