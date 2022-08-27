News

No FG presence at Gen Madiebo’s funeral in Awka

There was no presence of the federal government at the funeral of General Alexandra Madiebo (rtd), who passed on in June this year at the age of 90. Madiebo, who served both in the Nigerian Army and Biafran Army was the COC of the defunct Biafran Army and worked closely with the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, who was the Head of State of the defunct Biafra Republic. The only presence was heavily armed military personnel with about five Armoured Tankers strategically stationed along Amawbia – Umuokpu old road to Onitsha. However, the Anambra State government was represented by the Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo, Dr Alex Obiogbolu and the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Paschal Agbodike, who represented the Speaker, Mr Uchenna Okafor. Speaking at the funeral on behalf of the retired soldiers, Brigadier General Chika Arinze Ebenebe, described Madiebo as not only a gallant soldier but a great officer, who was a morale booster to the Army.

“He was a gallant soldier, who was not only fearless but a morale booster to all the officers and men of the Army and during the Biafran war, he was able to assemble and organise the Army as a General in the field. “We remember the role his colleagues in the Engineering Department of the Army, which was drawn from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, who produced the Ogbunigwe bomb and the Ojukwu Bucket as well as the Biafran Aircraft known as the Biafran Baby played. You leaved a fulfilling life and died at the age of 90, which is an indication that you lived well.

“The likes of your colleagues in the Army are waiting to receive you there and our General, late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has already reserved your rightful place as one of his military generals to continue with your routine military service.’’ Col Martins Azuka Igwe (rtd) said that Madiebo was a consummate combatant soldier, who led by example in all operations, adding that the Army would forever remember him.

 

