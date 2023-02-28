Metro & Crime

…no fire in Ladipo Market– Police insist

….our goods intact, market president

 

The Lagos State Police Command has denied rumour making the around that the Ladipo International Market was on fire. It was rumoured in a viral video that the market was on fire, as a result of the outcome of the presidential elections result in which the Labour Party won in Lagos State.

The Command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin in his Twitter handle monitored by our correspondent yesterday said the market was not on fire also denied that APC thugs attacked traders in the market.

He said the market association agreed that shops would remain closed in the market on Saturday and Monday. But some of the traders reneged on the agreement and opened their shops. “Some hoodlums in the market took it upon themselves to enforce the compliance on the agreement reached and police was immediately alerted. Police arrived promptly at the scene.

“The hoodlums upon sighting the police took to their heels, not one shop was vandalised and not even one person was robbed, no person was injured. Normalcy had since been returned to the market, while our officers are on ground to check the hoodlums.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Jude Chikwe, the President General of Ladipo Market reacting to the burning of the market also denied it. Chikwe said, “I want to debunk the rumour making rounds that the market was on fire, as the president I want to inform my members and the general public that the market is not on fire.

“The market is calm and peaceful as there was no fire incident whatsoever around and inside the market. The security agencies have been informed to secure the market and we are hopeful they are going to do the needful to protect it. Our goods are intact.”

