No fire incidence within Presidential Villa, Presidency says

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The presidency yesterday debunked a report that there was an outbreak of fire in the Presidential Villa on Saturday.

 

An online medium had on Saturday reported a fire outbreak in the seat of power.

 

According to the report, the fire broke out around 4p.m. and the fire service tried desperately to put it out. Responding to the report, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday said Nigerians home and abroad had expressed concerns over the report.

 

“I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa. In the evening of Saturday, March 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.

 

“The fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passersby dropping a burning cigarette. The Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for it when they complete their investigation.

 

“It suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service.

 

No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded. We thank well-meaning Nigerians for expressed concerns,” Shehu wrote

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

