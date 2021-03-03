No-fly zone: Plot to declare state emergency in Zamfara – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the no-fly zone declared in Zamfara State is a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the state.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference in Abuja Wednesday, said the APC has resorted to this measure after it has failed to pressurise Governor Bello Matawalle to decamp from PDP to APC.

Ologbondiyan noted that the APC’s plot to derail Matawalle’s administration and forcefully take over the control of Zamfara State started immediately after the Supreme Court judgement in 2019 that awarded victory to the governor.

He described as disturbing, the alleged attempt by some APC leaders to seek political capital out of the situation in Zamfara State, which he blamed on the failure of the APC-led administration.

“Our party rejects this attempt by power-mongers in the APC administration to undermine and subvert the democratic order in Zamfara State by creating the impression that the state government, under Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle, is to blame for the failures of the APC-led Federal Government to contain insecurity in the state,” he added.

Ologbondiyan wondered why Zamfara State should be singled out where there is escalated banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of violent acts in APC controlled State of the North West, like Kaduna and Katsina as well as in the North East of Borno and Yobe and North Central states of Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and Kogi, yet there was no attempt the presidency to seek to impose a state of emergency or declare such states as no-fly zone.

Rather than the selective approach to the fight against banditry, terrorism and kidnapping, he advised the presidency go back to the drawing board and adopt a holistic approach to quell the prevailing insecurity in the country.

