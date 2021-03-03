News

No-fly zone: Plot to declare state emergency in Zamfara – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the no-fly zone declared in Zamfara State is a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the state.
PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference in Abuja Wednesday, said the APC has resorted to this measure after it has failed to pressurise Governor Bello Matawalle to decamp from PDP to APC.
Ologbondiyan noted that the APC’s plot to derail Matawalle’s administration and forcefully take over the control of Zamfara State started immediately after the Supreme Court judgement in 2019 that awarded victory to the governor.
He described as disturbing, the alleged attempt by some APC leaders to seek political capital out of the situation in Zamfara State, which he blamed on the failure of the APC-led administration.
“Our party rejects this attempt by power-mongers in the APC administration to undermine and subvert the democratic order in Zamfara State by creating the impression that the state government, under Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle, is to blame for the failures of the APC-led Federal Government to contain insecurity in the state,” he added.
Ologbondiyan wondered why Zamfara State should be singled out where there is escalated banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of violent acts in APC controlled State of the North West, like Kaduna and Katsina as well as in the North East of Borno and Yobe and North Central states of Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and Kogi, yet there was no attempt the presidency to seek to impose a state of emergency or declare such states as no-fly zone.
Rather than the selective approach to the fight against banditry, terrorism and kidnapping, he advised the presidency go back to the drawing board and adopt a holistic approach to quell the prevailing insecurity in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Army vows to deal with troublemakers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Amidst the tensed atmosphere in the country, the Nigerian Army has warned individuals and groups against engaging in acts of subversion against the government. The warning comes against the backdrop of ongoing demonstrations across major cities in the country, and propelled by #EndSARS protesters. Initially, the protesters had one-point demand, which was the dissolution of […]
News

Ex-Militants want resumption of suspended programme

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ex-militants in the third phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme on Tuesday bemoaned the plight of beneficiaries whose training, empowerment and reintegration programmes were suspended abruptly. Leader of the group, Mr. Ebi John, said on a radio programme monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa that the suspension of the programmes resulted […]
News

World welcomes US return to Paris climate accord, readies wish-list for Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  Climate-change leaders and campaigners worldwide welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s move to rejoin the 2015 Paris Agreement but said Washington must also cut emissions and use its influence to encourage other countries to do the same. In one of his first acts as president, Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday to bring the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica