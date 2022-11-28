No food shortages in Nigeria, says FG 

The Federal Government has dismissed the predictions of food shortages in Nigeria following the recent flood that swept away large expanses of farmlands and crops in many parts of the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Dr Muhammad Abubakar, who stated the position of the government Monday at the 5th PMB Administration Scorecard Series in Abuja, said there was no cause for alarm, saying Nigerians have enough food to eat.

Although Abubakar acknowledged the rising prices of food items, he said it was not because of food shortages, blaming the development on the inflation in the global economy.

According to him, the economies of most countries, including Nigeria, are yet to fully recover from the impact of COVID-19 when the Russian/Ukrainian war started and further worsened the economic situation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...