No force can stop Tinubu-Shettima’s emergence – APC group

A pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) group, Asiwaju for Shettima Organization, has insisted that no force can stop the emergence of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the February 25 election. The group spoke with journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, against the backdrop that some Aso Rock ‘cabals’ are working against the APC candidate by using naira and fuel crises to scuttle his chances at the poll. Speaking on behalf of the group, Dr Adetunji Oredipe said: Tinubu- Shettima remains a formidable presidential ticket in the coming general election, saying “no force can stop them.” According to him, Nigerians would not be swayed by any artificial crisis because this is not the first time Nigeria will witness currency redesign or fuel scarcity. Oredipe described Shettima as a visionary, fearless leader and a thorough- bred leader who would help in driving the Tinubu presidency.
Related Articles
Lawan: Foreign, local forces against petroleum bill passage
President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has said that there are forces within and outside the country working desperately to frustrate the consideration and passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) presently before the National Assembly. Lawan disclosed this in a speech delivered yesterday in Abuja when members of the Senate press corps […]
NCC approves e-SIM trial for MTN, 9Mobile
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted approval for two mobile network operators (MNOs), MTN Nigeria and 9Mobile, to carry out a trial on the workability of embedded Subscriber Identification Modules (e-SIM) Service in Nigeria. The trial, approved to run for a period of one year, will involve testing 5,000 e- SIMs by the two […]
Youth leader, four others arrested for kidnapping in Akwa Ibom
Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Tactical Team in Akwa Ibom State have arrested one Eddy Etim Onuka, a youth leader and four members of his gang for alleged kidnapping and murder in the state. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Odiko Macdon, who disclosed this at a media briefing while […]
