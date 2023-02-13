No force can stop Tinubu-Shettima’s emergence – APC group

A pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) group, Asiwaju for Shettima Organization, has insisted that no force can stop the emergence of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the February 25 election. The group spoke with journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, against the backdrop that some Aso Rock ‘cabals’ are working against the APC candidate by using naira and fuel crises to scuttle his chances at the poll. Speaking on behalf of the group, Dr Adetunji Oredipe said: Tinubu- Shettima remains a formidable presidential ticket in the coming general election, saying “no force can stop them.” According to him, Nigerians would not be swayed by any artificial crisis because this is not the first time Nigeria will witness currency redesign or fuel scarcity. Oredipe described Shettima as a visionary, fearless leader and a thorough- bred leader who would help in driving the Tinubu presidency.

