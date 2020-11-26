No foul play: Maradona died of ‘natural causes’, says Argentine prosecutor

*As body arrives Presidential Palace

Diego Maradona’s body did not show “any sign of violence” and everything indicates that he died of “natural causes,” the prosecutor general of the Argentinian town of San Isidro, John Broyad, said on Wednesday.

According to him, the Argentinian football legend died at “around 12:00” local time (11pm Singapore time) on Wednesday at his home in the neighbourhood of San Andres, on the northern outskirts of the capital Buenos Aires, reports Xinxua.

In statements to the press, Broyad said that “at 16:00 (local time) the work of the Forensics Police began” on the body of the former footballer.

“No signs of criminality were evident, no signs of violence,” said the prosecutor.

In addition, he reported that an autopsy would be carried out at the morgue of San Fernando Hospital, to “reliably determine the causes of death”.

The 60-year-old Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata coach is believed to have died of a heart attack following brain surgery due to a stroke earlier this month

Meanwhile, Maradona’s coffin has arrived at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires for a period of lying in state, local TV reports showed, following the death of the argentine football legend aged 60 on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people were already lining up to pay their respects to Maradona, who died while recovering from a brain operation, the images from sports channels TyC and ESPN showed.

Thousands more, many in tears and wearing the World Cup winner’s No. 10 Argentina jersey, gathered in streets and at stadiums around Buenos Aires in spontaneous celebration of the player and manager’s riotous life.

