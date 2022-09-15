No fraud in Nigeria’s HIV fund management, says Global Fund

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has denied any misappropriation or fraud in the fund it made available for managing HIV treatment and prevention activities in Nigeria. The clarification was made by the Global Fund Portfolio Manager for Nigeria, Dr. Jean-Thomas Nouboussi, who reacted to media enquiries regarding allegations of fraud and misappropriation of HIV fund management in the country. In the clarifications sanctioned by Nouboussi and made available by Christy Feig, Head of Communications Department, External Relations and Communications, Global Fund Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, what were insinuated as fraud were mere audit review; and not an investigative report that can establish fraud or misappropriation or any other problems. According to Global Fund, there is a lot of difference between an audit review, which is periodically carried out to examine the design and adequacy of internal control mechanisms and risk management processes, and an investigation, which is usually a more comprehensive study of all the records to examine whether fraud or misappropriation has taken place.

