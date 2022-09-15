News

No fraud in Nigeria’s HIV fund management, says Global Fund

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has denied any misappropriation or fraud in the fund it made available for managing HIV treatment and prevention activities in Nigeria. The clarification was made by the Global Fund Portfolio Manager for Nigeria, Dr. Jean-Thomas Nouboussi, who reacted to media enquiries regarding allegations of fraud and misappropriation of HIV fund management in the country. In the clarifications sanctioned by Nouboussi and made available by Christy Feig, Head of Communications Department, External Relations and Communications, Global Fund Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, what were insinuated as fraud were mere audit review; and not an investigative report that can establish fraud or misappropriation or any other problems. According to Global Fund, there is a lot of difference between an audit review, which is periodically carried out to examine the design and adequacy of internal control mechanisms and risk management processes, and an investigation, which is usually a more comprehensive study of all the records to examine whether fraud or misappropriation has taken place.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ICPC to CCB: Publish public servants’ assets to enhance our work

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Worried by the growing cases of corruption in the public sector, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), yesterday tasked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on the urgent need to publish ‘assets declared by public and civil servants.’ Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, threw the challenge during the visit […]
News

AMCON takes possession of ex-Kwara Gov. Ahmed’s residence in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken possession of the residence of former Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulFatah Ahmed. The property located at No 19b AbdulRazaq road, GRA, Ilorin, is among the properties seized by AMCON following an interim order granted by the Federal High Court, Lagos. According to the court order pasted […]
News

Electoral Act: Mischief makers blackmailing N’Assembly – Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

*Tasks constituents to lobby lawmakers on interests The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Wednesday, lamented that mischief makers were blackmailing the leadership of the National Assembly over the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2021, awaiting passage. This was as he advised Nigerians to lobby their representatives in the Senate and the House of Representatives, to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica