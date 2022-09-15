No fraud in Nigeria’s HIV fund management, says Global Fund

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has denied any misappropriation or fraud in the fund it made available for managing HIV treatment and prevention activities in Nigeria. The clarification was made by the Global Fund Portfolio Manager for Nigeria, Dr. Jean-Thomas Nouboussi, who reacted to media enquiries regarding allegations of fraud and misappropriation of HIV fund management in the country. In the clarifications sanctioned by Nouboussi and made available by Christy Feig, Head of Communications Department, External Relations and Communications, Global Fund Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, what were insinuated as fraud were mere audit review; and not an investigative report that can establish fraud or misappropriation or any other problems. According to Global Fund, there is a lot of difference between an audit review, which is periodically carried out to examine the design and adequacy of internal control mechanisms and risk management processes, and an investigation, which is usually a more comprehensive study of all the records to examine whether fraud or misappropriation has taken place.
ICPC to CCB: Publish public servants’ assets to enhance our work
Worried by the growing cases of corruption in the public sector, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), yesterday tasked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on the urgent need to publish ‘assets declared by public and civil servants.’ Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, threw the challenge during the visit […]
AMCON takes possession of ex-Kwara Gov. Ahmed’s residence in Ilorin
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken possession of the residence of former Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulFatah Ahmed. The property located at No 19b AbdulRazaq road, GRA, Ilorin, is among the properties seized by AMCON following an interim order granted by the Federal High Court, Lagos. According to the court order pasted […]
Electoral Act: Mischief makers blackmailing N’Assembly – Lawan
*Tasks constituents to lobby lawmakers on interests The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Wednesday, lamented that mischief makers were blackmailing the leadership of the National Assembly over the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2021, awaiting passage. This was as he advised Nigerians to lobby their representatives in the Senate and the House of Representatives, to […]
