No fraud uncovered in Pondei’s administration –NDDC

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has declared that no fraud had been linked to the Acting Managing Director of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Commission, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, saying he runs a transparent administration.

 

The Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Obi Odili, said that during the public hearing on NDDC by the National Assembly, there was no single fraud linked to Pondei, yet another round of allegations of fraud has resurfaced against him.

 

He accused those alleging fraud at the NDDC of echoing the claim of the Contractors Association that the management demands between 20 per cent and 30 per cent as kickback before paying contractors.

 

Odili said that the allegation was false because when it was made during the hearing of the Ad-hoc Senate Committee which probed the affairs of the Commission, the NDDC management challenged the person who made the allegation for evidence.

 

“There was no single case that he could allude to. Without any evidence, the allegation became so outlandish that not even a single newspaper reported it the following day,” he said.

