No fresh lockdown over COVID-19, FG clarifies

The Federal Government on Tuesday clarified that it has not declared a fresh lockdown of the country following confirmation of a second wave of COVID-19.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave this clarification when he featured on a Radio Nigeria programme, “Politics Nationwide,’ monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.
The minister said the directives and position of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at its briefing on Monday, did not translate to partial or total lockdown as reported in some sections of the media.
He allayed the fears of Nigerians and some listeners that called-in during the programme that a lockdown might have negative effects on the already stressed economy.
Mohammed explained that what the Federal Government had done was to reduce the chances of mass gathering by directing its workers from Level 12 below to work from home.
He said the government also reiterated already existing ban on night clubs and other COVID-19 protocols.
“The Federal Government has not declared a fresh lockdown.
“What we have done is that we have simply reiterated the old protocols and asked federal workers on Level 12 and below to stay at home and they will still receive their salaries,” he said.

