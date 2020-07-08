No going back on closure of Lagos Third Mainland Bridge, FG insists

To avert imminent collapse, the Federal Government, yesterday insisted that it would go ahead with the proposed closure of the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge for repairs, saying the bridge will be closed for six months beginning from the midnight 24th July, 2020.

To manage the traffic situation during the period, the Lagos State government said that arrangement were on gear to ensure commuters don’t experience difficulty commuting on the axis. Speaking at a press conference on yesterday in Lagos, Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, said the bridge was last rehabilitated in 2012, which is about eight years ago, saying there was urgent need to carry out the repairs to avert imminent collapse of the bridge. According the him, the first three months would be used to carry out work on the part of the bridge coming from the Lagos Island to the Mainland while work on the other portion of the bridge coming from Oworonsoki to Lagos Island will begin three months later.

Popoola said that the closure of the bridge which shall be carried out in phases is to carry out maintenance work on the bridge. “We don’t want the bridge to collapse. We want to replace all worn out components and joints.” According to him, the last time such exercise was conducted was in 2012.

He said: “The maintenance of the Third Mainland Bridge is going to be carried out between Friday 24th July, 2020 and Sunday 24th January, 2021. Consequently, the bridge will be partially closed and there will be diversion of traffic from midnight to 1.00pm every morning for movement from Oworonsoki to Lagos Island only on the Lagos Island bound lane; while from 1.00pm to midnight, Lagos Island to Oworonsoki traffic only on the Lagos Island bound lane.

