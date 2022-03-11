No going back on convention, Nkire tells Sani Bello

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus, Chief Sam Nkire, has told the acting National Chairman of the ruling party and Niger State Governor Sani Bello to go ahead with his plans for the National Convention to hold as scheduled.

In a statement yesterday, Nkire said: “Except the NationalConventioncomesand goes, the party cannot move forward to reach its destination of retaining power in 2023. “President Muhammadu Buhari is leading from the front and there is no reason whatsoever why the ruling party should not be leading from the front.

Nigerians elected us to lead and show the way out of the old order of political rascality, injustice and corruption and that is the legacy we must teach others to follow.” According to him, Bello should deliver the convention as promised “to excite our teaming and loyal party membersanddisappointour opponents and critics”. The former National Chairman of the defunct Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) advised the acting National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC to limit the invitations to the National Convention to only thoseprescribedbyarticle12, section 1; Sub-section 1 to ix of the APC construction, “no more no less.

