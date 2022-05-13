News Top Stories

No going back on disruption of party primaries–NANS

Posted on Author ADEYINKA ADENIJI Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has vowed to go on with its planned disruption of the primary elections in protest against the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The body’s Zone D coordination said in a statement by Adegboye Olatunji, Alao John and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa demanded the immediate commencement of negotiations between ASUU and the Federal Government towards the reopening of universities. Senate President Ahmed Lawan had appealed to ASUU to call off the strike but the students asked government to attend to the union.

The group said: “It sounds obnoxious to hear such a statement and It is not worthy of note for the Senate President to come out with the same after many days that students have been on the streets roaming with their campuses closed. “If disrupting political activities will make our schools open, we shall do it and heaven will not fall. “We can’t continue to consult when the Federal Government is not ready to take charge and take necessary actions. We can not continue to consult when people at the helm of affairs are busy going about to get their party ticket for the presidency, leaving behind the core responsibilities they are saddled with.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal win FA Cup, beat Chelsea 2-1

Posted on Author Reporter

  TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…     CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.  
News

Worsening insecurity: Unexpected may happen unless…says Archbishop

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

Archbishop of Lagos Diocese, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. (Dr) Isaac Olawuyi, has said that the unexpected may happen unless there is a divine intervention with the worsening insecurity in the country.   Bishop Olawuyi who said this during his address at the 59 Annual Synod of the Lagos Diocese held recently at the Olorunda […]
News

Anambra: FG begins cash transfer payment to 8,105 beneficiaries

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has commenced payment of six months’ arrears owed to beneficiaries of National Conditional Cash Transfer in Anambra State. The beneficiaries were drawn from the six pilot Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Ihiala, Dunukofia, Ayamelum, Anambra West, Orumba South and Awka North respectively. The Transition Committee Chairman of Ihiala LGA, Mr Jude Obi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica