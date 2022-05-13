No going back on disruption of party primaries–NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has vowed to go on with its planned disruption of the primary elections in protest against the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The body’s Zone D coordination said in a statement by Adegboye Olatunji, Alao John and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa demanded the immediate commencement of negotiations between ASUU and the Federal Government towards the reopening of universities. Senate President Ahmed Lawan had appealed to ASUU to call off the strike but the students asked government to attend to the union.

The group said: “It sounds obnoxious to hear such a statement and It is not worthy of note for the Senate President to come out with the same after many days that students have been on the streets roaming with their campuses closed. “If disrupting political activities will make our schools open, we shall do it and heaven will not fall. “We can’t continue to consult when the Federal Government is not ready to take charge and take necessary actions. We can not continue to consult when people at the helm of affairs are busy going about to get their party ticket for the presidency, leaving behind the core responsibilities they are saddled with.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...