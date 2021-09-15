No going back on NUJ National Conference, elections – Isiguzo

The National President, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, has said that nothing would stop its proposed triennial national delegates confer-ence and elections scheduled to hold in Umuahia, Abia State next month. Isiguzo, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday after a courtesy visit to the Chairman, NUJ FCT chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche, also reacted to several other issues about the union. The NUJ President while noting that there was neither court orders nor extant laws stopping the proposed conference and elections, also said that all the campaigns of calumny against him and other leaders of the union, were mere propaganda concocted by some mischief makers to distract him.
